Sydney Sweeney is being discussed as a possible new face of Bud Light as the brand works to recover from a sharp sales drop linked to past marketing backlash.

The "Anyone But You" actress, whose recent American Eagle campaign stirred both praise and controversy, is viewed by some marketing experts as a candidate who could appeal to conservative consumers while broadening the beer company's reach.

High-Earning Potential

Industry analysts say a deal with Anheuser-Busch, Bud Light's parent company, could reach $10 million if it moves forward. Christopher Chatham, a celebrity endorsement expert at Manatt, said Sweeney's denim ads for American Eagle drove "undeniable commercial impact" with higher sales and a stock price boost.

"That kind of performance makes her a compelling candidate for Bud Light," Chatham said, per the Daily Mail, noting beer brands seek "reach, resilience, and relevance" in their partnerships.

The beer maker has struggled to regain footing since a 2023 ad featuring transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney prompted boycotts and a reported $1.4 billion sales loss in the United States. Anheuser-Busch teamed up with big names like Peyton Manning, Emmitt Smith, and Post Malone, yet they only got back 1.2% of their lost market share by early 2024.

Chief Executive Michel Doukeris has said progress is slower than expected but ongoing.

Image Reset and Political Reactions

Sweeney's American Eagle ads, promoted with the tagline "Sydney Sweeney Has Great Jeans," coincided with a 23% rise in the retailer's stock price. The campaign faced criticism from some who claimed the phrase referenced her ancestry in a coded way, allegations the brand denied.

"'Sydney Sweeney Has Great Jeans' is and always was about the jeans," the company said.

Former President Donald Trump publicly supported Sweeney, noting her Republican voter registration and calling her ad "the hottest" on the market.

Fox News contributor Jimmy Failla has pushed for Bud Light to sign Sweeney, writing that she is "everything your brand needs to get back on its feet."

Sweeney, 27, has said she appreciates brands that make her feel "confident and comfortable in [her] own skin."