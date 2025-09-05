A trove of government files released this week has renewed scrutiny of Jeffrey Epstein's connections and the contents of his Palm Beach mansion, including photographs, videos and other items that investigators say illuminate the scope of his alleged abuse and the network that enabled it.

The disclosure, part of more than 33,000 documents and items made public by the House Oversight Committee, includes a video walkthrough of Epstein's demolished estate, flight logs spanning 2000 to 2014, interview transcripts and hundreds of photographs. The materials were released amid continued public pressure for full transparency about Epstein's activities and the identities of people he associated with.

The video tour shows a 14,223-square-foot waterfront home Epstein bought in 1990 and later razed. The mansion featured six bedrooms, seven and a half bathrooms, an elevator, a private gym, a cabana and a separate staff building, according to property records and the released footage. The walls and furniture were emblazoned with photographs and erotic artwork, and multiple rooms contained framed images of young women, prosecutors said.

Investigators also highlighted an unusual setup inside the house: a room outfitted with dental equipment, including drills and mirrors. Authorities have previously speculated that Epstein used dental procedures as part of a regimen he required for some of his victims, though the new records do not provide definitive evidence explaining the purpose of the equipment.

Among the images found in the home were numerous photos and artworks featuring Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein's longtime associate and, at times, partner. Maxwell pleaded guilty in 2022 to charges that included transporting a minor with intent to engage in sexual activity. She was sentenced to 20 years in prison.

The newly released files also contain photographs of Epstein meeting public figures, including a meeting with Pope John Paul II and images of Maxwell with former Cuban leader Fidel Castro, documents show.

Flight logs and travel records detail Epstein's movements across the United States and abroad for more than a decade, and seizable evidence retrieved during raids on his properties included labeled binders, hard drives, CDs, passports and a safe with cash, according to prosecutors.

Federal and local authorities in multiple jurisdictions have investigated Epstein over the years. Epstein died in a Manhattan jail cell in 2019 while awaiting trial on sex-trafficking charges, a death ruled a suicide by the New York City medical examiner. The release of additional records has reignited calls from survivors, lawmakers and advocates for a comprehensive accounting of the full scope of Epstein's network and for any additional documents that might identify enablers or victims.

Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle have demanded continued declassification of material tied to the case, saying transparency is essential to ensure accountability and support ongoing efforts to locate and assist victims. Victim advocates said the disclosures would help corroborate survivors' accounts and provide leads in outstanding inquiries.

Epstein's Palm Beach property was sold after demolition for roughly $26 million, and a new house is being constructed on the site. Officials said the newly released evidence will be reviewed by prosecutors and, where appropriate, could be used to support continuing civil and criminal investigations.