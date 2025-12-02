Kim and Khloé Kardashian have been rumored to help Britney Spears amid the end of her conservatorship.

The Kardashian sisters are reportedly helping her teaching her how to manage her career and make money with her huge fanbase. They are also talking about possible business ventures between them.

Insiders described the relationship as protective but practical. "Brit needs some sisterly energy in her life right now, and Kim and Khloé are both very protective of her," a source explained to Radar Online. The sisters reportedly see opportunities to help Spears profit from her fame while providing advice on products and business connections.

The trio reportedly broke the ice at a casual get-together in November, held in Calabasas with Spears' manager, Cade Hudson.

The source said, "Kim and Khloé are very close friends with Cade, who made this get-together happen. They all snuggled up in bed together and watched an episode of Kim's new show, 'All's Fair.' There was a lot of laughter and goofing around, with no judgment."

Photos shared by Kim on Instagram showed Spears and the Kardashians playfully posing for selfies. Spears returned to Instagram one week before the hangout, following a brief deactivation amid ongoing disputes with her ex-husband, Kevin Federline.

Britney Spears hanging out with Kim & Khloe Kardashian last night. pic.twitter.com/hkVFcIlErM — Pop Base (@PopBase) November 15, 2025

In her first post back, Spears reflected on the year, writing, "So much has happened this year, it's crazy," and encouraged her followers to "own" their boundaries.

According to the source, Kim and Khloé are not seeking to manage Spears' career but instead are providing guidance on potential product launches and collaborations.

Spears is reportedly considering a jewelry line, while Kim has suggested modeling for Skims, and Khloé has floated a denim collaboration inspired by her work with Dolly Parton.

"Britney tends to have a guard up, but she was very open to the idea," the source said. "She can see the kind of wealth they've created, and she wants that for herself."

The insider added, "For them, it's a no-brainer, and they can help her monetize her audience and all the attention that she's constantly getting and make it work for her instead of letting it drag her down."

Spears, Family, and Public Scrutiny

The renewed connection with the Kardashians comes amid Spears' ongoing disputes with Federline over his memoir, which details his relationship with Spears and their children, Sean Preston, 20, and Jayden James, 19.

A spokesperson for Spears told People in October that the pop star was focused on her children's well-being amid the media attention. "All she cares about are her kids, Sean Preston and Jayden James, and their well-being during this sensationalism," the representative said.