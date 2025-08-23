Ghislaine Maxwell emphatically denied allegations that Prince Andrew had sex with Virginia Giuffre in a recently released interview with the U.S. Department of Justice.

The DOJ released a transcript and audio of the interview, conducted last month with Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche.

Maxwell is 63 years old and is currently serving a 20-year sentence in Texas for Jeffrey Epstein-related sex trafficking.

In the interview, Maxwell refuted the claims outright. She claimed that the allegations were "b****."

She maintained the denial in a stronger manner. Maxwell declared, "There is no way in God's green earth that this could have happened."

Maxwell also faulted the physical particulars of the allegations. She stated, "The house was a tiny 900 square feet.

The bathroom where they claim it happened was so small you couldn't lie on the floor. So it couldn't happen on the floor, because you physically, physically can't.

This bathroom is too small to even be on the floors everywhere. Absolutely no way, no how. It did not happen."

The long-time Epstein business partner proceeded to deny that she was the woman who had introduced the Duke of York to the financier. She stated, "That is a flat untruth."

Alternatively, she pleaded Epstein and Andrew had initially met through Sarah Ferguson and Lynn Forester.

Maxwell declared, "I didn't know Andrew in the '90s," she said. "I believe that before that event, he had gone to the Bahamas and had hung out with Sarah Ferguson... Anyway, long and short, he met Andrew up there."

Maxwell emphasized she never would have paired the two men. She explained, I would never have introduced them.

It would never have occurred to me to introduce them. I couldn't imagine them being friends. Two chalk and cheeses would never -- I mean, for real, there's nothing there to connect them."

She also asserted she was 'p***ed off' by Andrew and Epstein's friendship.

On her own relationship with the Duke, she claimed it was close. Maxwell explained, "We got on like a house on fire. In New York especially, he knew I was safe.."

She also lashed out at the notorious photo of Andrew with Giuffre at her London residence. She claimed, "I believe this whole thing was manufactured."

She accused the date on the photo as being incorrect and referred to the image as "fake."

Epstein, charged in 2006 with soliciting prostitution and arrested in 2019 on federal charges of sex trafficking, took his own life in his jail cell later that year.