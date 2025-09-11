Gwyneth Paltrow and her husband, Brad Falchuk, recently opened up about a decision they now regret from the start of their marriage.

The couple revealed that they chose to live separately for the first year after they got married. Both say they wouldn't make the same choice if they could go back.

During a candid talk on Paltrow's "Goop" podcast, the actress, 52, explained, "I think at the time, we really felt like we were doing the right thing. We were trying to kind of land the plane very, very gently and slowly and get everybody on board."

According to People, when Falchuk asked if she would make that decision again, Paltrow answered honestly, "I don't think so."

The "Glee" co-creator, 54, agreed and added that they had made the choice to live apart to help their children from previous marriages adjust.

Paltrow has two children with ex Chris Martin — Apple, 21, and Moses, 19 — while Falchuk shares daughter Isabella, 21, and son Brody, 18, with his ex-wife Suzanne Bulnik.

Falchuk reflected, "I think them having agency is really important. But power, to actually keep these two adults from living together? I think it made them more uncomfortable and more like, 'OK, this is not something that is solid.'"

He believes the decision to live separately gave the kids "too much power" in the situation.

On the goop Podcast, Paltrow opened up about the struggles of blending families ,but says she and Brad Falchuk’s kids now share a strong, trusting bond.#gwynethpaltrow #goop #celebritynews pic.twitter.com/n44DmVyzRn — MEAWW (@meawwofficial) September 10, 2025

Gwyneth Paltrow Celebrates Strong Bond with Stepdaughter Isabella

Despite the rocky start, both Gwyneth and Brad emphasized that their blended family is now in a great place.

Paltrow shared how she built a strong bond with her stepdaughter, Isabella, even when it was tough at first.

"I was just going to be that presence for her. Always loving and forgiving in the face of, if she acted up. And always show her that I was so there for her that she would not question my intentions," Paltrow said.

The actress recently showed how much their relationship has grown by posting a sweet tribute to Isabella on her 21st birthday, PageSix reported.

"You have taught me so much about love," Paltrow wrote on Instagram. "I am lucky to be your stepmom."

Looking back on blending their families, Paltrow said, "Love really is always the answer pretty much."

She admitted it's not always easy but said learning to forgive and love helped guide her through the challenges.

The couple married in 2018 after dating for four years.