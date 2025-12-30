Joe Rogan is criticizing President Donald Trump for what he called a cruel and heartless response following the death of filmmaker Rob Reiner.

Rogan spoke out on a recent episode of "The Joe Rogan Experience," saying Trump's public attacks crossed a line at a time when compassion was needed most.

Reiner and his wife, Michele, were found dead on Dec. 14 in what authorities believe was a homicide at their Los Angeles home.

Their son, Nick Reiner, has been arrested and charged in connection with their deaths.

Soon after the news broke, Trump posted a message on Truth Social blaming Reiner's death on what he called the anger Reiner caused through his strong anti-Trump views.

The post sparked immediate backlash across Hollywood and beyond.

According to USA Today, Rogan addressed the controversy during a podcast episode with comedian Shane Gillis. "The Rob Reiner thing is not funny," Rogan said.

"When you see it with no empathy, that's when it's hard to like." He added that Trump's comments had no place in a caring society, saying, "There's no justification for what he did that makes any sense in a compassionate society."

Rogan compared Trump's remarks to people celebrating violence against political opponents, saying it reflected a dangerous lack of empathy.

He also questioned how such comments would be received if made by another leader.

"Imagine if Obama tweeted something about someone after they died in this way," Rogan said, arguing that Trump's words showed how extreme his thinking has become.

Joe Rogan: "The Rob Reiner thing is not funny."



Shane Gillis: "I wish [Trump] could apologize. I know he can't and he won't."



Joe Rogan: "There's no justification for what he did that makes any sense in a compassionate society." pic.twitter.com/yZGa1mJsT8 — Home of the Brave (@OfTheBraveUSA) December 29, 2025

Joe Rogan Says Trump Should Have Stayed Silent

The podcast host said Trump should not have commented publicly at all. Rogan expressed frustration that no one stopped the president before posting.

He said someone should have taken Trump's phone away and called the moment "so disappointing." For Rogan, the issue was not politics but basic human decency in the face of tragedy.

Trump later doubled down on his remarks during a press conference, saying he was never a fan of Reiner and calling the late director "very bad for our country." That response only added to the outrage, Variety reported.

Several celebrities also condemned Trump's statements. Actor Josh Gad posted an angry message calling Trump's behavior inexcusable.

Late-night host Jimmy Kimmel described the comments as hateful and said the country needed leadership and compassion instead.

Whoopi Goldberg criticized both Trump and Republicans who stayed silent, saying there was no way to justify the remarks.