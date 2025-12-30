Macaulay Culkin says his daily life became calmer and happier after he made the hard choice to cut ties with his father, Kit Culkin.

The former child star shared the reflection during a recent episode of the "SmartLess" podcast, where he spoke openly about how stepping away from an unhealthy relationship helped him regain control of his life.

The 45-year-old actor, best known for playing Kevin McCallister in "Home Alone," said his relationship with his father was troubled for many years.

"I had a pretty acrimonious relationship with my father, famously," Culkin said. He explained that once he was able to distance himself, his quality of life "definitely went up" on a day-to-day level.

Kit Culkin served as Macaulay's manager during the height of his childhood fame in the late 1980s and early 1990s.

During that time, Macaulay starred in massive hits like "Home Alone" and "My Girl." Despite the success, Culkin said acting stopped being enjoyable.

He recalled feeling overworked and unheard when he asked for a break. "I wanted to take a break, and I said I was getting really taxed. I was not heard," he said.

At just 14 years old, Culkin stepped away from acting. He said he had earned enough money and was ready to stop.

"I was done," he explained, adding that he wanted to live on his own terms, PageSix reported. Once he gained independence, Culkin said he felt free for the first time.

"Once I had some autonomy and some agency in my life, I grabbed it with both hands," he said.

Macaulay Culkin’s ‘quality of life’ improved after cutting ties with his father https://t.co/IwhVbqejjv pic.twitter.com/M9BH7UW1ds — Page Six (@PageSix) December 29, 2025

Macaulay Culkin Shares How Stepping Away Helped Him

Culkin shared that distancing himself from his father allowed him to experience a more normal teenage life.

He talked about going to high school, falling in love, and simply figuring out who he was.

Acting, he said, eventually returned to his life in a healthier way. While he considers himself "technically retired," he still takes on roles that interest him. "Every gig is my last," Culkin joked.

In past interviews, Culkin has been open about why he cut ties with his father, accusing him of physical and emotional abuse.

He has said those experiences shaped the kind of parent he wanted to become.

According to Independent, he is now a father of two young sons with fiancée Brenda Song, Culkin said having kids of his own has reinforced that choice.

Culkin also noted that his estrangement from his father did not mean cutting off his entire family.

He remains close to his mother and siblings, including brother Kieran Culkin. For Macaulay, setting boundaries was not about anger, but about protecting his peace and building a healthier life.