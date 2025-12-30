Nicole Kidman kept her split from Keith Urban under wraps for months, quietly protecting her family while she figured things out.

ABC News Australia reported that She filed for divorce after 19 years, calling it irreconcilable differences, but didn't rush to tell the world. People close to them knew they'd grown apart, but Nicole insisted on privacy until she felt sure about her next steps.

She wanted space, hoping it would help her and Keith see what came next. Above all, she wanted things to feel normal for their daughters. Nicole works hard—everyone knows that—but being a good mom means more to her than any headline or public reaction.

Their daughters, Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret, are teenagers now. Lately, Nicole's been filming Practical Magic 2 in London, and Keith's out on the road in the US. They've spent plenty of time apart because of work, and it's been like this for a while.

No big scandal sparked the breakup. They just drifted, both pulled in different directions by their jobs and lives. Over the years, they got used to living in separate places—Nashville, London, wherever work called them. Keith once said their marriage never really followed a set routine; it was always about adapting to each other's schedules.

Nicole's choice to stay quiet about the split fits with how she and Keith have always handled things—private, focused on what matters. She's talked before about how their relationship was built on love and compromise.

"We're always working through stuff, but it's very much love-based, so there's an enormous amount of give and take," she once said. "I want him to have the best life he can have, and he responds the same way. We really love parenting together," per RadarOnline.

By keeping the news to themselves, Nicole shielded her kids from all the outside noise, putting their stability first as she and Keith went their separate ways.