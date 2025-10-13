Recently published emails indicate that Prince Andrew, Duke of York, exchanged emails with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, which brought fresh scrutiny given his past denials.

As per the report of The Times, the Duke of York is reported to have sent a message to Epstein on February 28, 2011, a day after a photo of him with Virginia Giuffre began to circulate. Giuffre alleged Andrew had sexually abused her at the age of 17.

An inside source revealed the email's contents: "'Im just as concerned for you! Don't worry about me!"

A representative for RadarOnline confirmed that the email also contained the line, "It would seem we are in this together and will have to rise above it. Otherwise, keep in close touch and we'll play some more soon!!!!" The email was signed "A, HRH The Duke of York, KG," in reference to Andrew's Knight of the Garter honor.

Additional emails suggest Andrew might have remained in touch with Epstein after 2011. Later in 2015, Epstein reportedly told former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak that the Duke of York gave information on a possible business venture in China, which contradicts Andrew's previous assertions of broken contact.

The publication of these messages has again brought public focus on Prince Andrew's associations and demands for openness about his previous dealings with Epstein, RadarOnline states.

The revelations seem to contradict Andrew's 2019 BBC Newsnight interview with Emily Maitlis, when he claimed he "never had any contact" with Epstein after the two were pictured together in New York in December 2010.

In relation to the current legal controversy, a source revealed, "Giuffre's allegations and Andrew's communications with Epstein have continued to cast a shadow over his public image."

Andrew settled a 2021 lawsuit brought by Giuffre, in which she accused him of sexual abuse, in 2022. Giuffre took her own life at the age of 41 in April.

These new developments have seemingly put more strain on Andrew's position within the royal family.

An insider clarified, "King Charles has signaled that Andrew and Sarah Ferguson will not be welcome at the royal family's Christmas celebrations this year."

The source went on to say, "The King prefers the former couple to remain 'invisible' at future royal gatherings, keeping them at arm's length following revelations that Ferguson maintained ties with Epstein despite publicly denouncing him in 2011."