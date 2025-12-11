Since 2015, former corporate attorney turned spiritual teacher Liana Shanti has delivered weekly energy forecasts called "Illuminations" to subscribers worldwide. These reports often combine quantum physics concepts with spiritual guidance, offering what she describes as practical preparation for working with energetic patterns affecting daily life.

"It's like going out on a boat and you're out in the ocean and you're aware, 'okay, there's a storm coming and I need to batten down the hatches,'" Shanti explains. "I need to go a little slower, I need to be aware and be awake and be much more astute for what's coming and I'll be fine."

Her approach centers on reading what she terms the "neutrino field"—a concept rooted in quantum physics that she applies to spiritual practice.

Understanding Neutrinos

Neutrinos are subatomic particles, established through research in quantum physics. Scientists recognize them as particles emitted by stars and planets that travel through space at the speed of light.

"These neutrinos travel through the universe at the speed of light; they penetrate everything by the trillions per square inch per second," says Shanti. "We have trillions of these neutrinos blasting our physical bodies, and we also emit our neutrinos."

Her scientific background in biochemistry informs her approach, providing a framework for understanding how subatomic particles might affect human biology.

"I was a science major in college," she stated. "Biochemistry was one of my majors. I thought I was going to be a neurosurgeon at the time."

The possibility of neutrino-based effects on the body gained validation when researchers from Canada and Japan won the 2015 Nobel Prize in Physics for proving that neutrinos have mass. Liana Shanti emphasizes this discovery as supporting her methodology.

"The key thing about neutrinos is that they have mass," she notes. "These neutrinos are passing through our body; our DNA is changing."

The Human Design System

Shanti's forecasting method draws from the Human Design system, a framework first presented in 1987 that combines multiple modalities. The system incorporates birth time, location, astrology, Kabbalah, the I Ching, chakras, and quantum physics principles.

"This was a system that was channeled by a man named Ra Uru Hu and he talked about neutrinos," Shanti says. At the time, science understood that neutrinos existed but hadn't confirmed their properties.

Ra Uru Hu claimed that neutrinos have mass and affect human biology. "He said neutrinos have mass, and they affect you profoundly," Shanti explains. "But he said it would be a long time before science catches up to this."

Discussions about Liana Shanti's approach on platforms like Reddit often focus on this scientific element, with followers appreciating how she frames spiritual concepts within quantum physics terminology.

The Forecasting Process

Shanti describes her method as reading the neutrino field without using specific tools or structured rituals. She says she accesses information about upcoming patterns through what she characterizes as intuitive perception.

"I cannot explain to you how I can read this field," she acknowledges. "It's part of my ability to read the Akashic record, it's just something I do. I mean I wish I could teach that to everyone. I look into the field and I see the neutrino field and I see how it spreads out throughout the week and what the energy is going to look like."

Rather than broad generalizations, her forecasts target specific insights. She describes accessing information about exact days when disruptions might occur in financial markets, relationship dynamics, or communication patterns.

"It's about where there's energy coming through," Liana Shanti illustrates. "If you understand that, maybe you can avoid problems, you can avoid stress, avoid accidents or struggles with your partner."

Her methodology involves what she describes as surrendering to receive information without attempting to control the process. This approach distinguishes her forecasts from more structured divination practices.

The forecasts are meant to help followers understand personal experiences within larger energetic patterns. Rather than feeling overwhelmed by unexpected difficulties, subscribers often report feeling prepared to approach difficult periods with greater awareness.

"You're never a victim, you're never just at the whim of these neutrino fields unless you're completely unaware," says Shanti.

Distinguishing from Astrology

Liana Shanti positions her neutrino field readings as more specific than traditional astrological forecasts. She describes astrology as "antiquated" for current needs, though she acknowledges its historical value.

"Astrology has been a beautiful thing for many years, but it's very outdated, it's antiquated and it's an old paradigm," she says.

Traditional astrology might indicate that Mercury retrograde will create general communication problems. Her forecasts aim to identify which specific days carry problematic energy and provide actionable strategies for managing those periods.

"It's not about saying 'it's Mercury retrograde so everything in general is going to go wrong,'" she explained. "It's about, 'there's the energy coming through Thursday and that day is going to be a heavy energy day.'"

Scientific Framework and Interpretation

Shanti's approach reflects broader trends in contemporary spirituality, where practitioners use scientific concepts and evidence to articulate experiences traditionally described through religious or mystical concepts. When Shanti discusses neutrino exchanges between people or planetary influences on consciousness, she offers scientifically informed vocabulary for interconnectedness.

"We are constantly interacting with the universe at a subatomic level," she says. "Every moment, neutrinos are reshaping who we are and how we perceive the world."

"I love that it's concrete and that it's something that can be shown to people, because I always thought of that kind of proof," she continues.

"Think of it like a weather forecast. If you know what energies are coming, you can prepare and work with them."