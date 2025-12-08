Hugh Jackman's attempts to make civil efforts with his ex-wife, Deborra-Lee Furness, appear to have hit a roadblock following the actor's public displays of affection with his new girlfriend, Sutton Foster.

According to reports from New Idea, the former couple's "peace talks" reportedly unraveled after Furness witnessed Jackman and Foster engaging in intimate moments in front of old friends at an Australian pub in New York.

The​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ pair whose parting in September 2023 came as a surprise to Hollywood, had been in better terms recently.

Insider information given to Radar Online revealed that Jackman was trying in a low-key way to repair the relationship with Furness and that there were several times when they met in New York at the beginning of this ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌year.

"Hugh has been trying to make peace with Debs for a long while now, but as you can imagine, it has taken her time to feel ready," a source said.

PDA Sparks Tension

Furness, 70, reportedly found it particularly difficult to see Jackman, 57, introduce Foster, 50, to their circle of Australian friends.

Both Jackman and Foster shared clips seen by People of Jackman singing "Sweet Caroline" alongside Kate Hudson at a karaoke session following the Gotham Awards in New York, which insiders say added to Furness' frustration.

Hugh Jackman and Kate Hudson took over a New York bar this week to sing (possibly the greatest song ever recorded) Neil Diamond's #sweetcaroline pic.twitter.com/9pYtiVPPNY — 🌸🎵 Beautiful Melody 🎶💖 (@Ducnghia16) December 5, 2025

"That's hard for Deb to see, even two years after they split. They're all her old friends too... to hear they were all singing Sweet Caroline together is just too much. She feels like she's being rubbed out by people she was really close to," a source told the outlet.

The reports also suggest that Jackman's plans to bring Foster to Australia over the Christmas holidays were a breaking point.

"He's out of his mind. Deb agreed to a truce last October hoping for a peaceful family Christmas that the kids can enjoy. She can't win," the insider said.

"Hugh's expecting way too much and Deb has made it crystal clear she doesn't want the Hugh and Sutton snog show anywhere near her."

Settling the legal aspects of their divorce seemed to pave the way for improved communication and occasional meetups for the ex-couple.

Furness has previously described the breakdown of their nearly 30-year marriage as a "traumatic betrayal" that "cut deep."

Jackman and Furness finalized their divorce in June 2025, a month after filing. Two other legal documents regarding child support and findings of fact were filed just prior to the official judgment.