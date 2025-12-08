Liam Hemsworth learned about ex-wife Miley Cyrus' engagement to musician Maxx Morando the same way most people did—by seeing the news online. There was no phone call, no direct message—just headlines.

The Australian actor, now dating model Gabriella Brooks since late 2019, was reportedly left blinking at the news.

According to Rub Shuter who spoke to an insider on his Substack, "He's not bitter, but he's like... really? No call? Really, Miley?"

Another added, "Classic Hollywood. Everyone finds out first. Liam's just catching up like the polite ex he is."

Hemsworth​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ and Cyrus met in 2009 on the set of "The Last Song" and have a history that dates back to that year.

Their ten-year, on-again, off-again relationship ended with a wedding in December 2018, but the couple parted ways officially in January 2020.

It was reported that their separation, which was accompanied by a fire in Malibu during where Hemsworth's house was affected, was friendly but also had its share of tension and drama.

Cyrus is 33 years old and has been dating Morando, 27 years old, since the end of ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌2021.

The couple's engagement has been described as low-key and personal, without the usual Hollywood fanfare.

Shuter's source said of Cyrus' engagement, it's "sweet, low-key, and very much them. No TV cameras, no publicity stunts, just love."

Meanwhile, Hemsworth appears content with Brooks, and some observers note that both exes seem to be moving on while the public remains fixated on their past.

"Both of them are living their best lives and honestly... a little amused that the world is still obsessed with their past," a source said.

Maxx’s dad just confirmed Maxx and Miley are engaged pic.twitter.com/3zonJh0tNc — Jayla (@themcscoop) December 2, 2025

Miley's Engagement and Her Paper Phobia

Cyrus recently spoke about her engagement on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!," revealing an unusual reason behind her decision: a long-standing phobia of paper.

She explained, "It's getting worse and so there does need to be some sort of intervention... I am gonna look into some sort of EMDR, being hypnotized about it because it is affecting my everyday life."

She added that Morando helps her navigate the phobia, including handling packages and other paper-related tasks.

"That's really why I got engaged," Cyrus said, joking about how he opens all the packages outside to accommodate her fear.

She also laughed when discussing traditional anniversary gifts, confirming she would skip the usual paper-related first anniversary.