Kim Kardashian has labeled the most painful moment within her marriage to Kanye West as his very public insinuation that she faked her 2016 Paris robbery.

Sources close to the situation told RadarOnline that West's comment remains a "festering deep wound" for the reality star.

At 35, Kardashian was bound and held at gunpoint while thieves made off with over $10 million in jewelry from her apartment in Paris. Earlier this year, she returned to the French capital to testify in the long-delayed trial against the men responsible for the heist.

Kardashian looked back on West's comments tearfully in a confessional during her family reality show. She remembered, "My ex-husband had said, 'And you faked your robbery for a TV show,' in front of all these people. That was a knife to my heart... just to think someone so close wouldn't believe me—it really bothered me..."

A source close to the family emphasised the emotional toll that Kim had spent years rebuilding her sense of safety after Paris, and having Kanye doubt that trauma cut deeper than almost anything else. It left her shaken and showed that the person who should have protected her most was willing to weaponize her worst fear

Kardashian said returning to Paris to confront the individuals involved was a difficult but relieving experience for her. She explained, "To finally be able to go to trial and face these people and hear their accounts and apologies, I'm like, 'See, guys. It was real.' I'm happy it's over."

Another source told the publication that the trial has helped Kardashian to validate her experience. "She needed this trial. Kim wanted the world – and maybe even Kanye – to see that every minute of that night was real, terrifying, and life-changing. And now she would like Kanye to acknowledge it was no 'fake' or 'publicity stunt' and apologize to her."

After the verdict, Kardashian said she's grateful to the legal process. She said to NBC News, "I am deeply grateful to the French authorities for pursuing justice in this case. The crime was the most terrifying experience of my life, leaving a lasting impact on me and my family... While I'll never forget what happened, I believe in the power of growth and accountability and pray for healing for all."

The source added that Kim walked out of that courtroom lighter, having proved she survived something horrific and didn't need Kanye's belief to validate her. But it remains a deep wound, and she would like him to apologise.

He has remained a controversial figure after a spate of anti-Semitic outbursts and public admiration for Hitler that cost him several major brand deals.