Veteran actor John Lithgow has revealed he almost stepped away from HBO's upcoming "Harry Potter" series due to ongoing backlash tied to author J.K. Rowling.

Lithgow, who has been cast as Albus Dumbledore, shared that the controversy surrounding Rowling's views on transgender issues weighed heavily on his decision.

In a recent interview, he admitted the criticism made him think twice about joining the highly anticipated show.

"Every interview I will ever do for the rest of my life this will come up," Lithgow said, acknowledging how closely the debate is tied to the project, Deadline reported.

The HBO adaptation of Harry Potter has faced strong reactions even before its release. Rowling's public comments about transgender rights have drawn criticism from fans, actors, and industry professionals, putting the series under constant scrutiny.

Despite this, Lithgow clarified that his decision to take on the iconic role should not be seen as support for Rowling's personal views. In fact, he emphasized that he has never met the author and does not agree with her stance.

John Lithgow Considered Quitting 'Harry Potter' Over J.K. Rowling's Anti-Trans Views https://t.co/tRL3QZmAb0 — Deadline (@DEADLINE) March 20, 2026

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John Lithgow Defends 'Harry Potter' Role

Instead, the two-time Oscar nominee pointed to the message of the story itself as his main reason for staying.

"Harry Potter is clearly on the side of the angels, against intolerance and bigotry," he explained. Lithgow added that the situation is complicated for him because the themes of the series appear to conflict with the controversy surrounding its creator.

According to Collider, he described the books as a story about kindness and acceptance, something that has resonated with readers of all ages for years.

"I take the subject extremely seriously," he said. "It's about good versus evil. It's about kindness versus cruelty."

The casting decision has also drawn reactions from within the acting community.

Aud Mason-Hyde, Lithgow's co-star in another project, previously described his involvement in the series as "vaguely hurtful," reflecting the broader concern among some artists and fans.

The new series is being developed by writer and showrunner Francesca Gardiner, with Mark Mylod directing several episodes. It is produced in partnership with HBO, Brontë Film and TV, and Warner Bros. Television.