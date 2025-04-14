HBO confirmed the casting of acclaimed British actor Paapa Essiedu as Severus Snape in its upcoming "Harry Potter" television reboot—prompting both celebration for inclusive casting and concern that the actor may become a target of racial abuse.

Since HBO announced a decade-long "Harry Potter" series reboot in early 2023, the project has promised to be a "faithful" adaptation of J.K. Rowling's original books while introducing the story to a new generation.

HBO has just confirmed the first 6 cast members for the ‘HARRY POTTER’ TV series:



• Nick Frost as Hagrid

• John Lithgow as Dumbledore

• Paul Whitehouse as Argus Filch

• Luke Thallon as Quirinus Quirrell

• Paapa Essiedu as Severus Snape

• Janet McTeer as Minerva McGonagall pic.twitter.com/RlsQ78N5bh — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) April 14, 2025

Like many major reboots, however, it arrives in an era where representation is both a creative priority and a lightning rod for backlash. Past examples—including Halle Bailey's casting as Ariel in "The Little Mermaid" and Zendaya's MJ in "Spider-Man"—show how diversifying iconic characters can result in overwhelming positivity and intense public scrutiny, often tinged with racism.

Essiedu, a Royal Shakespeare Company alum best known for "I May Destroy You" and "The Lazarus Project," joins a cast that includes John Lithgow as Dumbledore and Janet McTeer as McGonagall, BBC reported.

While many praised the casting as an exciting and overdue evolution of the Potterverse, online reaction quickly split. Some fans expressed disappointment or skepticism, but others voiced outright racist remarks, decrying Essiedu's casting as a "DEI stunt" or worrying that Snape's story—particularly his bullying by the white James Potter—would be twisted into a racial narrative.

Lowkey the dude playing snap is an amazing fuckin actor, but snape being black idk how that’s gonna sit, i trust their process but idk man. i know he’s gonna give it his all tho fr — Tom Holland (@kingvamp679) April 14, 2025

Lord please protect Paapa Essiedu from the unjust racism he’s about to endure. 🙏🏾 — JMarquis🥀 (@_KingMarquis_) April 14, 2025

Peace and love for Paapa Essiedu

It's about to get extra racist in Hogwarts — Juicef (@yIlovemovies) April 14, 2025

Everyone focusing on his skin color and not how good an actor he is. — Shaun 🔴 (@ShaunWAT) April 14, 2025

Supporters, meanwhile, pointed to Essiedu's critically acclaimed career and the need for more representative media.

Though HBO has not commented on the backlash, the casting announcement has highlighted the entrenched divisions within the "Harry Potter" fandom. Casting for Harry, Ron, and Hermione is still underway.