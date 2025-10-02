Megyn Kelly weighed in on the ongoing tension between "Harry Potter" creator J.K. Rowling and actress Emma Watson, saying Watson turned her back on the author who helped make her a household name.

On the September 30 episode of "The Megyn Kelly Show" podcast, the broadcaster accused Watson of piling onto Rowling during controversy over the writer's comments on transgender issues.

Kelly told listeners that when Rowling "needed a friend," Watson should have stayed out of the fray instead of publicly distancing herself.

"She could have used just silence," Kelly said, arguing Watson "deserved every bit of scorn" for criticizing Rowling.

Kelly Criticizes Watson and Radcliffe

Watson recently told podcaster Jay Shetty that she would never cancel Rowling despite their differences. "There's just no world in which I could ever cancel her out," Watson said in the interview.

Kelly dismissed the actress' position, accusing her of following "the woke mob." She added, "There's no way she actually believes a man can become a woman."

The host also directed anger at Daniel Radcliffe, who has voiced support for trans rights and previously opposed Rowling's remarks. "So did Daniel Radcliffe," Kelly said, describing his actions as "disgusting to her."

Kelly argued both stars betrayed Rowling at a time when the author was under fire and facing threats.

Rowling first drew backlash in 2020 after a series of posts on X where she questioned aspects of gender identity while insisting she was not motivated by hate.

At the time, she wrote she would "march alongside a trans individual if they were being discriminated against," but emphasized that her own life was "shaped by being female."

In another widely shared post, Rowling wrote that erasing the concept of biological sex would erase the lived experience of women. "It isn't hate to speak the truth," she added.

Watson's Attempt at Reconciliation

In her recent interview, Watson acknowledged her gratitude to Rowling despite their differences. "I can love her, I can know she loved me, I can be grateful to her," she said, according to PEOPLE.

Rowling, however, appeared to reject the olive branch. In a pointed comment on X, she reminded followers of those who had publicly opposed her during the height of the controversy, writing about people now "trying to discreetly shove their pitchfork out of sight."