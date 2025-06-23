J.K. Rowling has officially spoken about her role in the upcoming "Harry Potter" TV series from HBO, confirming she will not be writing the scripts but is working closely with the creative team.

In a post shared on X (formerly Twitter) on June 21, the author of the original book series said, "I read the first two episodes of the forthcoming HBO "Harry Potter" series and they are SO, SO, SO GOOD!"

In response to a follower's question, Rowling clarified that she isn't writing the show herself but has been actively involved and collaborating with the skilled team of writers behind it.

According to JustJared, the series was first announced in 2023 and is set to begin filming this summer at Warner Bros. Studios Leavesden in England.

The show will be a faithful retelling of all seven books, with each season covering one novel in depth.

HBO CEO Casey Bloys previously said the adaptation would "dive deep into each of the iconic books."

Rowling, now 59, is set to take on the role of executive producer for the upcoming show. HBO defended her involvement last year following backlash over her past statements about transgender people.

The network acknowledged J.K. Rowling's right to share her personal opinions and emphasized that their priority is moving forward with the new series, noting that her involvement will be an asset to the project.

J.K. Rowling says she's read the script for the first two episodes of the new 'HARRY POTTER' TV series



"They are SO, SO, SO GOOD!" 🪄 pic.twitter.com/ul2ceBE6Be — ScreenTime (@screentime) June 22, 2025

New Harry Potter Series Divides Fans Amid Casting News

The reboot has sparked mixed reactions. The upcoming "Harry Potter" TV series has sparked mixed feelings among fans.

While many longtime readers are excited to see a version that sticks more closely to the books, others are unhappy about the show's connection to J.K. Rowling, who has faced backlash for her views in recent years.

Actor Nick Frost, recently cast as Hagrid, shared that he's already been targeted with online hate for joining the project, DailyMail said.

"She's allowed her opinion and I'm allowed mine. They just don't align," he told The Observer.

Despite the controversy, production is moving ahead with a high-profile cast. The upcoming series has revealed key casting choices, with John Lithgow taking on the role of Albus Dumbledore, Janet McTeer stepping in as Professor McGonagall, and Paapa Essiedu playing Severus Snape.

The producers say the series will stay closer to the original books than the movies did, and aim to introduce Harry Potter to a new generation of fans.