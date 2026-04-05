Unlike most other contemporary recordings, Monotronic's Waiting for You didn't begin in a studio. The album actually came to life on the beaches of Tulum, Mexico, which is known for its mix of laid-back daytime scenes and nightlife built around electronic music.

But sometime between 2023 and 2024, Monotronic's founder and leader, Ramsey Elkholy, relocated to New York's East Village. There, he fleshed out the rest of the record on an acoustic guitar, sometimes joined by collaborator Justin Wands. Ramsey later continued the sessions at Eric Sanderson's Red Hook Studios in Brooklyn, shaping ideas that would eventually define the record.

By then, the material had grown more expansive than expected. While some songs were fully developed early on, many existed only as rough voice memos recorded on an iPhone, fragments of lyrics scribbled in notebooks, or guitar ideas either committed to memory. Others were left behind on the Tulum beaches where they first surfaced.

Finding the Thread

As the project moved into a more focused phase, Elkholy struggled to identify cohesion across the material. The songs varied widely in tone and structure, raising questions about how they might function as a unified album. Over time, however, recurring themes came into focus: self-discovery, navigating instability, and enduring the complexities of love. A thread of existential reflection began to emerge, with characters shaped by isolation and uncertainty.

That theme became apparent in key tracks such as "Kids of Summer." Featuring layered tribal-influenced percussion from Omar Hakim— known for work with Daft Punk, Foo Fighters, and David Bowie—the song has a strikingly deep rhythmic foundation. "Sun Song" offers a more reflective atmosphere tinged with nostalgia, while "Everything Moves" offers a tighter blend of strokes-style heavy rock mixed with indietronica elements.

Sonic Standouts

Other tracks—"Kettle Song (Yama Yama)" and "In a Cloud" stand out for different reasons. The former introduces metallic textures, gong accents, and pronounced Eastern tonalities. The latter strips things back, favoring an acoustic, intimate approach that departs from the band's usual synth-driven palette.

When it came time to finalize the record, mixing duties were handed to John Hanes at MixStar Studios. Working within the same environment as Serban Ghenea, Hanes opted for a hybrid setup, combining vintage outboard gear with modern in-the-box techniques. This proved to be an effective approach. Even without Ghenea's direct contribution, the sonic results reflected his own high-end standards.

Given its diverse influences and creative approaches, "Waiting for You" boasts a uniquely captivating sense of experimentation and independent flavor. While the polished, detailed production gives the album a modern clarity and balance, the layered arrangements reveal subtle textures that reward close listening—a testament to the unique experiences Ramsey Elkholy and Monotronic have woven into each track.