President Donald Trump warned that selecting the wrong successor would lead to a "disaster," as he discussed potential 2028 presidential contenders in a recent interview with Fortune magazine's editor-in-chief Alyson Shontell.

Radar Online reported that Trump, who remains a dominant figure in Republican politics, declined to fully endorse any single candidate when asked who should eventually take over the presidency. Among those mentioned were Vice President JD Vance, Sen. Marco Rubio, and Trump's eldest son, Donald Trump Jr.

"Whoever gets this [job] is going to be very important," Trump said during the interview. "And if you get the wrong person: disaster."

According to reporting from the interview, Vance was present in the room but remained out of direct view when Trump made the remarks. The vice president has been widely viewed as a possible heir to Trump's political movement, though the president stopped short of giving him full endorsement.

Trump also declined to answer when asked which candidate would be best equipped to handle the U.S. economy. "Can't answer that question," he said. "I don't know. I mean, it's not going to happen again."

The comments come as Trump continues to face heightened political scrutiny following multiple security incidents. Officials have confirmed several assassination attempts in recent years, including one at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, where a gunman fired at the stage and grazed Trump's ear before being killed by Secret Service counterfire.

Another attempted attack was reported later at a public event, where an armed suspect was detained before reaching the president. Authorities have said both incidents remain under investigation, and security around the president has since been increased.

Despite the concerns, Trump has continued to weigh in on his political future and succession plans. He has previously described Vance as a leading figure within the "Make America Great Again" movement, though he has also suggested other Republicans could play major roles.

"I also think we have incredible people," Trump said. "It's too early, obviously, to talk about it, but certainly he's doing a great job. And he would probably be favored at this point," as reported by AOL.

The remarks highlight ongoing uncertainty within Republican leadership as the party looks ahead to the next presidential cycle. Analysts say Trump's influence remains strong, and his eventual endorsement could significantly shape the 2028 race.

Vice President Vance has previously said he is focused on supporting the current administration, telling the New York Post podcast "Pod Force One" that he intends to work as hard as he can to make the president successful during the remainder of the term.