Demi Moore is once again reminding fans how to say her name correctly after a recent viral video showed her gently correcting a common mistake during a fan interaction in New York City.

In a clip shared on Instagram, the 63-year-old actress was seen greeting fans, signing autographs, and posing for photos on a sidewalk.

When some people called out "Deh-mee," Moore smiled and clarified, saying, "Remember, it's 'Duh-mee.'" The brief moment quickly spread online, bringing renewed attention to a mix-up she has addressed for decades.

This is not the first time Moore has corrected her name in public. As early as 1988, during a TV interview, she explained the correct pronunciation after being introduced incorrectly. At the time, she shared that her parents chose her name from a magazine and said, "We're quite fond of it."

According to FoxNews, she also noted that people "get it wrong all the time," though she never seemed upset about it.

Over the years, Moore has handled the confusion with patience and humor. In that same interview, when asked if she gets mad about the mistake, she replied, "No, no," making it clear that she takes it in stride.

Demi Moore Corrects Fan Who Mispronounces Her Name in New Video https://t.co/LfcQBDmS4f — People (@people) May 4, 2026

Demi Moore Name Debate Resurfaces

The topic came up again in 2017 during her appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where she spoke with host Jimmy Fallon about how her name compares to singer Demi Lovato's.

Moore explained that while their families pronounce their names similarly, they personally say them differently.

"'Deh-mee Lovato' sounds really good. And 'Duh-mee' Moore sounds really good," she said, adding that each version fits better with their last names, People reported. The discussion about her name often resurfaces online, especially when older clips reach new audiences.

After Moore won a major award at the 2025 Golden Globes, past interviews about her name began circulating again. Fans shared mixed reactions, with some surprised they had been saying it wrong for years.

The pronunciation debate has even appeared in pop culture. In a 1997 episode of Seinfeld, a character expressed surprise upon hearing the correct version of Moore's name, showing how widespread the confusion has been.