Demi Moore surprised fans this week when she stepped out with a bold new hairstyle at the Gucci Fall/Winter 2026 fashion show during Milan Fashion Week.

The 63-year-old actress traded her long, waist-length dark hair for a sleek, chin-grazing bob. She debuted the dramatic cut at the Gucci FW26 show held at Palazzo Delle Scintille on Feb. 26.

The fresh style instantly became one of the most talked-about moments of the night.

According to People, celebrity hairstylist Dimitris Giannetos created the look and shared it on Instagram, calling it the "Demi-tris BoB."

In a press release, Giannetos explained his vision. "I wanted to give Demi a very bold and fashion forward look for Demna's show," he said, referring to Gucci's creative director Demna Gvasalia.

"It is inspired by the silhouettes of the new collection. I felt an amazing, short, above the shoulder bob with this very sleek wet texture would be perfect to complement her look. It's a big change for Demi – we've never seen her like this before! She looks very cool, effortless and modern. And it highlights her personality."

Demi Moore looks stunning with her new short hair 🤩 Rocking a full leather getup for the Gucci show at Milan Fashion Week, the actress, 63, wowed everyone with her new look, her dog Pilaf by her side 💖



📽️ : #DemiMoore #BradGoreski pic.twitter.com/ezjzagZJTb — HELLO! Canada (@HelloCanada) February 27, 2026

Demi Moore Debuts Sleek Bob and All-Leather Look

Moore paired the sharp haircut with a head-to-toe black leather outfit styled by Brad Goreski. She wore a fitted leather jacket zipped up the front and slim leather pants with slight slits at the hem.

Pointed black heels, oversized dark sunglasses and a structured black handbag completed the look. The full outfit was from Gucci's new era under Demna.

Adding a sweet touch to the edgy style, Moore carried her tiny chihuahua, Pilaf, in her arms as she sat front row, PageSix reported.

Pilaf has become a familiar companion at fashion events, and the pup once again drew smiles from photographers and guests.

The hair transformation stands out because Moore is known for her long, flowing hair. In January, she spoke to People about her connection to it. "I like leaving room to play," she said, adding that her hair "has lived many lives."

One of her biggest changes came in 1997 when she shaved her head for her role in G.I. Jane. She called that experience "the most illuminating" and said it deepened her appreciation for her hair.

Even so, Moore has often said she feels most like herself with long hair. "It feels most like me," she shared.

"Being able to change my look with wigs and pieces feeds my need for change, but at the end of the day, I love taking it down... It's like coming home."