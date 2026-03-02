Demi Moore's most recent public appearance at Milan Fashion Week has sparked worry online, with some fans wondering if the actress may be having health problems after showing off a noticeably slimmer figure.

The 63-year-old actress attended the Gucci show in Milan, stepping out in an all-black ensemble that included form-fitting leather pants, a biker jacket, and oversized sunglasses. According to a report published by AOL, Moore appeared "markedly different" as she exited her vehicle carrying her chihuahua and a black handbag.

Social media users quickly reacted after British Vogue shared footage of the star's arrival. Many comments focused on her frame and hairstyle, which featured a new slicked-back bob.

One concerned fan wrote, "I hope she is okay," according to the outlet's reporting.

Another commenter questioned her hairstyle, stating, "Hope it's a wig and she didn't actually cut her beautiful hair."

Other reactions centered on her physique. A third user remarked, "So fragile looking. Very concerned for her," while another asked, "What happened to her???"

A fifth commenter declared, "Sorry, but this is not normal."

Some users speculated about the possible use of weight-loss medication. One person wrote, "omg, another Ozempic victim." Another added, "Actresses really need to stay away from Ozempic."

Several followers also compared Moore's appearance to that of Victoria Beckham. One fan commented, "I thought it was Victoria Beckham from 20 years ago," while another echoed, "I thought she was Victoria Beckham." A third added, "I thought it was Victoria Beckham because of how skinny she is!"

Despite the online chatter, Moore has not publicly addressed the speculation. The actress recently received praise from her ex-husband, Ashton Kutcher, during an interview promoting his latest project, per The Express.

Speaking about Moore's performance in The Substance, Kutcher said, "I mean, one, Demi's performance in The Substance obviously she got extraordinary accolades, I'm so proud of her, she killed it."

Moore, known for roles in films such as Ghost, has long been a fixture on red carpets and fashion runways. Milan Fashion Week often inspires people to make bold fashion choices, but the intense scrutiny surrounding celebrity weight loss and health issues shows once again how hard it is to be a star in the public eye.