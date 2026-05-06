The cause of death for Nicholas Brendon, best known for his role in Buffy the Vampire Slayer, has been officially determined more than a month after his passing. He was 54.

According to the Putnam County Coroner in New York, Brendon died of natural causes linked to atherosclerotic and hypertensive cardiovascular disease. The report explained that this condition involves the buildup of plaque in the arteries, which can block blood flow to the heart.

Officials also noted that acute pneumonia and a prior heart attack in 2023 contributed to his death. The coroner found that Brendon had a 90 percent blockage in his right coronary artery at the time he died.

Medical findings also revealed an enlarged heart and narrowed arteries, which made it harder for blood to circulate properly. These serious health issues, combined with his ongoing illness, led to his death.

Brendon was found on March 20 inside his New York home by a close friend who had been helping care for him.

According to the report, the friend told authorities that the actor had been dealing with a persistent cough and chest pain in the days before he died. She encouraged him to go to the hospital, but he chose not to seek treatment.

According to People, investigators said there were no signs of foul play at the scene. The coroner noted that "nothing seemed out of place or disturbed," confirming that the death was not suspicious.

A cause of death for 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer' actor Nicholas Brendon has been revealed https://t.co/M1w952HDyH — Deadline (@DEADLINE) May 5, 2026

Family Says Nicholas Brendon Stayed Hopeful

In earlier statements, Brendon's family had already shared that he passed away from natural causes. They also spoke about his health struggles, including past medical conditions and ongoing treatment. Despite these challenges, they said he remained hopeful.

"In recent years Nicky has found his passion in painting and art," his family shared. "He was passionate, sensitive, and endlessly driven to create." They added that he was "optimistic about the future" in the time leading up to his death, ENews reported.

Brendon became widely known for playing Xander Harris throughout all seven seasons of "Buffy the Vampire Slayer," which aired from 1997 to 2003. His performance made him a familiar face to fans around the world.

Following news of his death, former co-stars paid tribute. Sarah Michelle Gellar wrote, "I know you are at peace," while Alyson Hannigan thanked him for "years of laughter, love."