📸 Commissioner Major General Antony Anderson, British rapper and author Akala, Angelina Jolie, watching the segment entitled Laurels and Laureates at Calabash Literary Festival. 𝙋𝙝𝙤𝙩𝙤𝙨 𝙛𝙧𝙤𝙢 𝙊𝙪𝙧 𝙩𝙤𝙙𝙖𝙮 𝙨𝙞𝙩𝙚 pic.twitter.com/57CK3r7v9L