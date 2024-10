Are you ready for it?? 🐍🖤 To kick off the final leg of her Eras Tour, #TaylorSwift just debuted a new #Reputation bodysuit for the firsy time — sparking tons of Swiftie speculation that #ReputationTV is coming! (🎥: swiftiesforeternity/bryanwesttv) #taylorsversion #taylornation #swiftie #swifties #swifttok #reputationtaylorsversion #theerastour #erastour #tstheerastour #miamitstheerastour