Los Angeles District Attorney-elect Nathan Hochman has weighed in on what he makes of the re-emergence of the Menendez brothers case and the role Netflix played in popularizing it. Hochman has publicly questioned the motivation behind current DA George Gascón's decision to support their resentencing so close to the election and promises to carefully review the case once in office. In his interview with KCAL Friday morning, Hochman also shared his plan of action for the DA’s office. You can watch the full interview by tapping the link in our bio.