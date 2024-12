“Everyone has it, have you tried it yet?! The Maybelline Instant Eraser Concealer is a favorite of many 🩷 If you scroll back to my first few TikTok’s I posted back in 2020 you can see that I’ve been using this specific concealer for years! 🥹 And even after becoming a beauty influencer and trying out many others, it’s still one of my favorite concealers. I’m obsessed with the built in application sponge and that it’s super hydrating #maybelline #maybellinenewyork #instanteraserconcealer #advertisement