"I can't see anything that I don't like about you." 'Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind' debuted in theaters on this day 20 years ago. At the 77th Academy Awards, it won Best Original Screenplay (Michel Gondry, Charlie Kaufman, Pierre Bismuth). Kate Winslet also received a Best Actress nomination for her performance as Clementine Kruczynski. #jimcarrey #katewinslet #eternalsunshine #eternalsunshineofthespotlessmind #moviescene #2000s #scifi #drama #kirstendunst #markruffalo #elijahwood