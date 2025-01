"The Owls Are Not What They Seem." | Twin Peaks. | 1990 | Twin Peaks is an American mystery-horror drama television series created by Mark Frost and David Lynch. It premiered on ABC on April 8, 1990, and ran for two seasons until its cancellation in 1991. The show returned in 2017 for a third season on Showtime. Set in the fictional Pacific Northwest town of Twin Peaks, the series follows an investigation led by FBI Special Agent Dale Cooper (Kyle MacLachlan) into the murder of local teenager Laura Palmer (Sheryl Lee). The show's narrative draws on elements of detective fiction, but its uncanny tone, supernatural elements, and campy, melodramatic portrayal of eccentric characters also draws from American soap opera and horror tropes. Like much of Lynch's work, it is distinguished by surrealism, offbeat humor, and distinctive cinematography. The musical score was composed by Angelo Badalamenti with Lynch. | #TwinPeaks #edit #davidlynch