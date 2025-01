Jenni Rivera, a proud Mexican-American artist, who acknowledged her parents’ sacrifices in crossing the border to provide a better life for her and her siblings. Jenni wanted them to be proud of her accomplishments, many of which were achieved with the support of her fans, who were immigrants or children of immigrant parents that worked tirelessly to provide for their families and pursue the “American Dream.” “My name is Jenni Rivera. Born in the U.S, proudly! I love this country, but my parents are immigrants, they’re Mexicans. Because of my public, who is Latin American and people that are Mexican descent, they are the people that got me off of welfare and helped me support my five children as a single mother.” As a community, we will not be silenced. We will continue to support, fight, speak, and urge each other to use our voice for a better future. #jennirivera #jenniriveratiktok #ladivadelabanda #immigrant #inmigrantes #usa_tiktok #bestmoments #chiquis #chiquisrivera #fyp