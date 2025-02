The ULTIMATE clapback against Drake? Kenrdrick Lamar performs ‘Not Like Us’ during his Super Bowl half-time show in front of over 100 million viewers and had 65,000 people at the indoor Caesars Superdome screaming “A-Minor”. Savage stuff. #NOTION #YouHeardItHereFirst #NOTIONmagazine #kendricklamar #drake #superbowl #superbowl2025 #halftimeshow #notlikeus