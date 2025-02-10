Reginae Carter, daughter of rap legend Lil Wayne, appeared to take a subtle jab at Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl Halftime performance.

On Sunday, Feb. 9, she posted a simple "Ha" on X at 8:49 p.m., sparking a wave of reactions across social media.

Many online users quickly picked up on Carter's post, interpreting it as a critique of Lamar's show. While some supported her perspective, the majority defended Lamar's performance, emphasizing its cultural and political significance.

User @yesthatsdee expressed appreciation for Lamar's message, stating, "I'm so glad that we had someone perform who 'feels connected' to the Black Lives Matter movement. Especially in today's political climate. The messages in that performance were bigger than Drake and 'home turf' debates."

Others, however, took a more humorous approach in their reactions to Carter's post. User @renee_vids wrote, "Didn't nobody wanna hear yo daddy talk in cursive for 20 minutes...," prompting a flood of laughing responses.

@cbellows2019 urged, "@renee_vids LOG OUT NEEEOOOWWW 😂😂😂," while @shuhrihsuh admitted, "@renee_vids i hollered 😭😭."

Another user, @only_onemi_, dismissed Carter's comment entirely, writing, "The crowd wasn't worried about Wayne or her 'Ha' they was too busy screaming 'a minoooooor' with Kendrick and enjoying the show."

Reginae also retweeted a post criticizing Lamar's performance.

"[People] saying we missed the message 😂😂😂😂 no we didn't," one user declared.

Lamar, who had been embroiled in a public feud with fellow rapper Drake, performed his chart-topping diss track "Not Like Us." He playfully addressed the audience, saying, "I want to perform their favorite song, but you know they love to sue," before transitioning to another track. This move was a nod to Drake's recent lawsuit against Universal Music Group concerning the promotion of "Not Like Us."

The moment to solidify the conclusive winner in the ongoing war of words with Drake, turning the Super Bowl field into a block party as scores of dancers — plus Serena Williams — moved to the tune. (The implication, of course, is that Williams was rumored to have dated Drake in the past.)

When he performed "Not Like Us," he left out the word "pedophile" during the track. Lamar let the crowd ring out as they shouted, "A minor," adding insult to injury.

Read more: Kanye West Deletes X Account After Stirring Super Bowl Tirade Against Taylor Swift

However, Lamar still delivered lines that strongly suggested the Canadian rapper has a preference for underage girls, including "Tryna strike a chord and it's probably A minor," which echoed through the stadium as the crowd chanted along, and "Say, Drake, I hear you like 'em young."

And to conclude? Lamar signed off with "TV Off," grinning into the camera as "Game Over" illuminated the crowd behind him.