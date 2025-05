Pedro Pascal talks about his refugee status and how he feels about the situation of immigrants with the current U.S. policy. • I am very proud to follow and support the right person, Pedro is not only a great actor, he is a good person with a huge heart who takes care of his own and fights to give the right place to people like him and his family who had to emigrate forced to live in peace, a person who despite having grown up outside of his native Chile, always raises his voice proudly for his country. Pedro is everything that is right in this world. Thank you Pedro, we love you. • #pedropascal #pascalispunk #pedritopascal #pedropascaledit #pedropascaltiktok #pedropscalsimp Original video by El País