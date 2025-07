🎬 The Devil Wears Prada 2 is officially filming—and YES, that’s Anne Hathaway back in NYC on day one of production. Can you believe it’s been nearly 20 years since the original premiered?! 👠 Fashion lovers, brace yourselves. 📍 Filming spotted today in Chelsea 👉 FOLLOW for more exclusive behind-the-scenes moments straight from the streets of NYC #DevilWearsPrada2 #AnneHathaway #NYCContent #OnSetNYC #BTS #FashionFilm #MirandaPriestlyReturns #IconicCinema