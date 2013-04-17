Buzz has been running ramped over just what will be transpiring on the first few episodes of ABC Family's Pretty Little Liars season 4.

While the information is still somewhat vague at this point, TV Guide recently posted the first official still shots on the upcoming season.

One of the photos shows Detective Holbrook (Sean Faris), who is a brand new character that works for the Pennsylvania State Police.

Actress Roma Maffia will also be coming on board to join Faris as his partner, Detective Tanner.

The actor recently spoke to Zap2It, stating that the two detectives have made the trek to Rosewood in order "to investigate some of the mysteries that seem to elude the local police."

In other news on the PLL front, creator Marlene King, whose been notorious for tweeting clues on its upcoming episodes, did so yet again with the following post related to the season 4 story arc:

"Season four of PLL = answers. You will learn so much. Ask and it is given."

In another notable tweet, PLLDesignGuy teased the fans by saying, "Rosewood is about to get allot scarier for our dear Pll's - excited for tomorrow's shoot! #darkspaces."

ABC Family's Pretty Little Liars is set to kick off its fourth season on Tuesday, June 11. Keep checking back for more of the latest details on the series.

A teaser for the upcoming installment can be watched below.