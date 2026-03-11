A well-known celebrity plastic surgeon is speaking out after fans criticized actor Jim Carrey for looking "unrecognizable" during a recent awards ceremony in France.

Dr. Terry Dubrow, a plastic surgeon and star of the TV show Botched, defended the comedian after videos of his appearance at the 51st César Awards in Paris spread online.

The actor, 64, attended the ceremony on Feb. 26 to accept the prestigious Honorary César Award for lifetime achievement.

Speaking on Tori Spelling's podcast misSpelling on Monday, Dubrow said paparazzi keep asking him about Carrey's face since the event.

"All they want to do is talk about the way poor Jim Carrey looks," Dubrow said. "It's like, what do you say when you're confronted with that stuff? It's so mean, right?"

Carrey appeared on stage in a classic black tuxedo and bow tie while accepting the honor. However, clips of his red carpet interviews quickly circulated on social media, where many users speculated that plastic surgery caused his different look.

Dubrow acknowledged that the actor may look "different" to fans, but he explained that people have simply been used to seeing Carrey look youthful for decades, Page Six reported.

"I still think he looks great," the surgeon said.

Dubrow also stressed that he has no idea whether Carrey has had cosmetic procedures. He noted that swelling from some treatments can last a long time and temporarily change how someone's face looks.

Inside Jim Carrey's New Look as Actor Faces Wild Plastic Surgery Theories — After He Appeared 'Unrecognizable' at Awards Ceremony https://t.co/MnQoNGv9mo pic.twitter.com/7v20TtsiiV — Radar Online (@radar_online) March 6, 2026

Jim Carrey's Rep Shuts Down 'Clone' Rumors

At the same time, he criticized online discussions where doctors and commentators analyze every detail of the actor's appearance.

"Every plastic surgeon in the world is going online and talking about, 'There's less skin in his upper eyelids and his brows are higher,'" Dubrow said, adding that the intense scrutiny feels unfair. According to him, picking apart someone's face in public can cross into body-shaming.

"He's kind of our national comedic treasure. Can't we be a little more kind?" Dubrow added.

According to Yahoo, some speculation grew even more extreme after the event. Online commenters suggested Carrey might have undergone a "major surgical transformation," while others joked that the person attending the ceremony was an impersonator or even a "clone."

Carrey's representative, Marleah Leslie, quickly shut down those claims in a statement on March 2, confirming that the real actor attended the ceremony and personally accepted the award.

Organizers also supported him. Grégory Caulier, the general delegate of the César Awards, told Variety that Carrey's visit had been planned for months and called it "a historic moment" for the event.

Carrey, known for films such as The Mask and The Truman Show, has kept a low profile in recent years.

After hinting at retirement in 2022, he briefly returned to acting for Sonic the Hedgehog 3, released in 2024.