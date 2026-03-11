Philanthropist and author Mackenzie Scott has quietly donated a reported $26 billion to charity over the last five years, eclipsing the lifetime charitable contributions of her ex‑husband Jeff Bezos, while reports suggest Bezos is struggling to keep pace with the nonstop energy of his new wife.

The Wall Street Jornal reported that Scott who received a significant portion of her former marriage's assets after divorcing Bezos in 2019, has made her philanthropic efforts a hallmark of her public profile, frequently sharing essays and updates on her giving through her website supported by Yield Giving.

In an essay published late last year, Scott addressed the scale of her recent donations.

In her own words on her approach to giving, Scott wrote: "This dollar total will likely be reported in the news, but any dollar amount is a vanishingly tiny fraction of the personal expressions of care being shared into communities this year."

Scott's giving strategy, which involves "quiet research" by a small internal team rather than an open application process, has led to substantial gifts to organizations that might not otherwise receive attention. One nonprofit that benefitted from this approach was Native Forward, which received $20 million in 2020 after being contacted with an email bearing the word "confidential" in the subject line.

An academic leader who received one of Scott's gifts described her initial reaction to an unexpected message from the philanthropist.

Heidi M. Anderson, president of the University of Maryland Eastern Shore, recalled her hesitation in responding when she didn't recognize the sender but ultimately learned the outreach led to a significant contribution.

Scott's 2025 donations alone reportedly totaled $7.2 billion, bringing her five‑year total to approximately $26 billion — a sum that surpasses the total amount Bezos has given to charity across his lifetime, according to Yahoo! Entertainment.

Scott's reported net worth remains around $39 billion despite her extensive giving. By comparison, Bezos, currently one of the world's wealthiest individuals with a reported net worth exceeding $230 billion, is receiving attention for a different reason.

Recent reports portray Bezos struggling to match the boundless energy of his new wife, Lauren Sánchez, as they navigate public life together.

A source described the dynamic during a holiday gathering, saying: "Lauren's energy is non‑stop. She was jumping, dancing, laughing — and Jeff was hanging on for dear life. He looked wiped."

The same source observed the physical toll the pace may be taking on Bezos.

"He's happy, but he's clearly worn out trying to match her," the insider added.

Scott's essays and her ongoing commitment to philanthropy underscore her intention to use her wealth in service of others. In a 2019 piece published soon after her divorce, she conveyed her philosophy on giving.

In that essay, she wrote: "In addition to whatever assets life has nurtured in me, I have a disproportionate amount of money to share ... My approach to philanthropy will continue to be thoughtful. It will take time and effort and care. But I won't wait ... And I will keep at it until the safe is empty."

