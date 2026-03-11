Actress Valerie Bertinelli is opening up about a frightening health complication linked to breast implants she first received in the 1980s.

In her new memoir, "Getting Naked: The Quiet Work of Becoming Perfectly Imperfect," the 65-year-old star shares how a painful accident and a ruptured implant led to multiple surgeries, infection, and a long recovery.

According to Page Six, Bertinelli said the problem began after she fell down the stairs in her home and landed on her chest. She immediately sensed something was wrong.

"I sprinted down the stairs, tripped, and landed on my right boob. I heard a pop. I knew exactly what had happened," she wrote in the book.

Doctors later confirmed that one of her implants had ruptured. About six weeks later, she underwent surgery to remove the implants. When her doctor showed them to her afterward, Bertinelli was shocked by their condition.

"My doctor showed me the old implants. They were like ostrich eggs, hard and crusted over," she recalled.

At first, recovery seemed to go smoothly. But within weeks, the actress noticed troubling symptoms in her right breast. The skin changed color, swelling grew worse, and she began running a fever.

"My right breast took on shades of green, yellow, and blue," she wrote. Soon after, she felt dizzy and sick.

Valerie Bertinelli Details Terrifying Infection

The infection became severe enough that Bertinelli had to undergo a second surgery only three and a half weeks after the first procedure.

Doctors removed the infected tissue surrounding the implant. Despite treatment, the area later collapsed inward, creating what doctors described as "cratering."

"The description was accurate," she wrote. "It looked like a horror movie."

According to Bertinelli, the wound left a deep hole where part of her nipple had been. The experience left her shaken and facing a long healing process.

"I'm lucky to have survived," she wrote. "That weekend scared the piss out of me."

Months later, she had a third surgery to repair the damage. Doctors inserted a smaller implant and worked to restore the remaining tissue. Even after that procedure, Bertinelli says her chest still looks uneven.

"They are now two completely different sizes," she wrote, explaining that the implant on one side sits over the muscle while the other side remains misshapen, E! News reported.

Bertinelli hopes a fourth surgery will help balance things out and finally close the chapter on her breast implant journey.

The actress, who shares son Wolfgang Van Halen with late rock musician Eddie Van Halen, says the experience changed how she views her body.