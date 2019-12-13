VIDEO: Kendall Jenner Pokes Fun at Kylie Jenner With Over-Lined Lips -- Kylie REACTS!

Aside from strutting the runway in her long legs, Kendall Jenner has another talent up her sleeve: acting.

In a new preview clip for the upcoming "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" season finale, the 24-year-old supermodel made her best impression of her younger sister, Kylie Jenner.

Kendall sat for an interview pretending to be her makeup mogul sister. She applied a ton of liquid lipstick on her entire mouth -- the perfect dramatization of the entire application!

Kendall even wore a pink-ombre wig and lots of blush-colored eye shadow.

While she was on camera and overlining her lips, she said, "I love over-lining my lips. This is how it all started, literally. I just over-lined my lips, and everyone was wondering what I was using."

Kendall keeps the impression going by and ended up covering her entire mouth with a red gloss. She eventually placed some product on her teeth while laughing the whole time.

"It feels so f-----g good!" Kendall exclaimed.

All the other Kardashian sisters were gathered around the kitchen table, all dressed up as various versions of the entire family.

Kendall soon had Kylie on a video call where the younger sister gasped at what she has done.

Kendall, while talking to Kylie, said, "I'm Kylie."

Kylie's comeback was, "You look cute as Kylie."

Kourtney Kardashian's 9-year-old son Mason then chimed in and told Kylie, "You know you're talking to yourself right."

Then through the phone, Kylie replied with, "That's the weirdest thing ever, Mason."

Momager and Kardashian matriarch Kris Jenner dressed up as Khloe Kardashian wearing a long, bleach blonde wig while Kourtney perfected Kim Kardashian West's look, complete with straight, sleek hair and oversized sunglasses.

It was only a teaser, so we are not quite sure what kind of dinner the family was trying to do.

As seen on the KUWTK Instagram page, there will be some family action such as Kim telling Khloe that she can make her life easier by doing a makeover.

And as usual, Khloe does not like what she is hearing but ended up branding the tallest Kardashian-Jenner sister, Kendall, that she is a "f-------g gazelle."

This may be the last season wie will see all the sisters together since Kourtney expressed her disinterest in joining for another season.

During an appearance on The Real, the eldest Kardashian hinted that she is thinking about leaving her family's show sooner rather than later.

"I have my moments where I want to quit. Because I mean, life is short and you want to be happy," Kourtney said while pondering her next move.

However, Kourtney did say during an interview with E! News that viewers would see less of her in seasons to come, but it is not a "goodbye forever."

The show must go on, and her sister thinks that it could go on without one of the three.

"I just decided to spend more time as a mom and put more of my energy there, but I'm not saying goodbye. I think you'll have to see more of it on the new season, season 18," Kourtney said.

