Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Disappoint Palace ONCE MORE with Christmas Plans

Despite Queen Elizabeth II's approval, it seems like some members of the royal family are not delighted with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's decision to spend holidays away from them.

The Sussexes took their six-week break away from their royal duties together with their son, Archie Mounbatten-Windsor. The family of three reportedly jetted to the U.S days before the celebration of Thanksgiving and stayed with Markle's mother Doria Ragland.

Staying with the royal family during Christmas has been one of the monarchy's long-existing traditions, but apparently, Queen Elizabeth II respected the choice of the Sussexes not to celebrate the holiday festivities at Sandringham Palace.

The Queen's Reaction

According to Queen Elizabeth II's biographer Sally Bedell Smith, the Queen will never want to add more reasons to fuel the rift rumors following the statement of Prince Harry that he and his brother Prince William are on "different paths" at the moment.

The royal biographer assured that the Queen may not hold grudges if the Sussexes will miss Christmas this year. After all, it is also a fact that Markle's family is living in the U.S. Moreover, Prince William and Kate Middleton received the Queen's permission to alternate Christmas celebrations between Sandringham and Berkshire where the Middletons are currently residing.

Even though staying at Sandringham for Christmas is a custom of the monarchy, the Queen sometimes "makes allowances," and she granted the Sussexes with that.

With all the issues they encountered -- from giving controversial statements while filming their South Africa documentary to filing lawsuits and showing grievances against various British tabloids for cybercrime and privacy disputes -- the royal couple surely deserves some time away from the royal palace and their critics.

Unfortunately, this break did not make everyone happy.

Royal Family Unhappy?

A royal insider told Entertainment Tonight that although Her Majesty gave them a go signal to skip the celebration with the other royals, some of the family members are also upset with Prince Harry and Meghan.

The monarchy experienced ups and downs this year -- with the negatives being more highlighted -- and keeping the family close together at least this Christmas is a need to show that they are still one.

The source stated that both Prince Harry and Markle did not consider the fact that Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip are getting older. They also compared the family of three to Prince William, Kate Middleton, and their three children, who are expected to be present at the palace.

"After all, at 93 and it being Archie's first Christmas, neither Her Majesty the Queen nor Prince Philip will be around forever," the source added.

Just a week before Christmas, news about Prince Philip getting transferred to a hospital in London as a "precautionary measure" for a "pre-existing condition" surfaced.

The insider added that the royal family respects the fact that they are entitled to have a break, but they believed that the two should have had moved their schedule for them to make it back for Christmas with Her Royal Highness.

