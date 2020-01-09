Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Upset After Queen Elizabeth II Snubbed Them With This!

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle tried to be understanding over the obvious snubbing of Queen Elizabeth II, but one action was the last straw for them.

When Queen Elizabeth II delivered her 2019 Christmas message, she surrounded herself with selected photographs of her and the royal family. Some of the portraits included were a picture of Prince Charles and Camilla on the 50th anniversary of his induction as Prince of Wales; a family portrait of Prince William and Kate Middleton with their three children; a snap of Prince Philip from her private collection; and a black and white picture of King George VI in 1944.

The whole table appeared flawless -- except when royal watchers noticed that none of the frames had a single picture of the Sussexes.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle seemed to have no problem with it. However, their sudden decision to step back as senior members of the Royal Family leads to speculations on what pushed them to take such drastic actions.

Sussexes Making a Point?

To officially mark the new decade, Buckingham Palace released the newest portrait of the Queen with Prince Charles, Prince William, and six-year-old Prince George.

Taking pictures like that is already part of the tradition of the monarchy. But little did Queen Elizabeth II know it will become one of the reasons why Prince Harry and Meghan would step back from the royal family.

The sudden news announcement on Wednesday, Jan. 8., said that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex contemplated for "many months" to come up with the tough decision of finally becoming independent from the central and senior members of the royal family -- Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Charles and Prince William.

A source told The Sun that Prince Harry and Meghan just declared a war on the family since they failed to consult their move to any of the central members, not even to the Queen.

"Their statement was not cleared with anyone. It breaks all protocol. This is a declaration of war on the family," the source said

However, the insider said that the final straw that led Harry and Meghan to make the decision was the royal portrait that excluded the Duke of Sussex. According to The Sun's source, they felt there is no longer any point "hanging around" considering thay are not that needed.

"That picture was the clearest indication that Harry and Meghan are not considered part of the future of the institution. From their point of view from that moment on there was no point hanging around," the source explained.

Since the Sussexes wanted it their way, they decided to step back and take control of what they do. Interestingly, however, they wanted to keep their royal privileges to the surprise of many.

Demanding Royals?

The Sun revealed some incredible but displeasing wishes of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, starting from their request to keep the Frogmore Cottage on the Windsor Estate and have their security bill paid for.

Moreover, they want to keep their titles as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex even when they will not work full time in the U.K. anymore. They also urge to keep most of their senior staff who, up until now, are not aware of the royal couple's decision.

"[And] they want to keep up their level of royal security," another source revealed to The Sun. "How is that going to work if they are off acting like celebrities?"

If this problem persisted, they would surely not gain everything they want and end up facing the same things that happened to Duke and Duchess of Windsor.

According to Valentine Low, the Times of London's royal correspondent, Prince Harry and Meghan might become "unimportant people" just like when the Duke of Windsor renounced his throne.

If Prince Harry and his wife spend their time away from the royal family for too long, Low fears that their status and the support they enjoy now will be affected.

