Prince Charles Also Friends With a Pedophile: 'I've Been Deceived!'

The royal disgrace goes on this year, as Prince Charles is reportedly also connected with a notorious pedophile just like his brother Prince Andrew.

In the past few months, the royal family got shaken after Prince Andrew agreed to do a tell-all interview with BBC to clear his name about his friendship with controversial billionaire Jeffrey Epstein and the sexual allegations made against him by her alleged victim Virginia Roberts Giuffre.

After the interview, Prince Andrew received public condemnation for failing to sympathize with Epstein's victims, as well as failing to show regret befriending him. He eventually stepped down from his position as a member of the royal family.

When everything about Prince Andrew and his case with a pedophile appeared to have calmed down a bit, another issue rose again -- this time involving the heir to the throne.

Prince Charles, Another Royal Disgrace?

In another catastrophic BBC documentary, a victim of pedophile and former bishop Peter Ball unveiled one of the most kept secrets of the next King of Britain.

Cliff James came into the limelight to tell the public how the former bishop made himself invulnerable after he befriended Prince Charles. The Prince of Wales reportedly supported the pedophile when the authorities charged him for multiple sexual crimes.

"He kept mentioning his friendship with Prince Charles in a flippant way, [as] anyone would talk about a friend - but he's talking about Prince Charles," James divulged.

The former bishop underwent investigations in the 1990s and convicted of sexual offenses against 17 teenagers and young men, including James. Peter was sent behind bars for 32 months and eventually released in February 2017.

Prior to the statement made in the recent BBC documentary, the family of Neil Todd bravely spoke up about the abuse in 1993. Todd, who commited suicide in 2012, was accused of being a "mischief-maker" by the former bishop's higher connections.

Prince Charles's Ties With The Pedophile?

Meanwhile, the representative of the survivors, William Chapman, described the case as the "establishment at work" in the current times.

"It is the story of how the establishment minimized the nature of Peter Ball's misdeeds ... and silenced and harassed those who tried to complain," he went on.

At a hearing last year in connection with Peter's case, it was revealed how Prince Charles' name got included on the list of people who rallied to support Peter and his mischiefs.

In Feb. 1995, just a few years after Peter rested under police custody, the heir to the throne reportedly wrote a letter to Peter and said he hopes "he could do more" for the convicted sex trafficker.

"I feel so desperately strongly about the monstrous wrongs that have been done to you and the way you have been treated," a part of the letter read.

To help his friend, Prince Charles ordered Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, to purchase a house to be rented out by the former bishop and his twin, Michael.

However, the Prince of Wales eventually released a six-page statement and said he had been deceived "about the true nature" of Peter's crimes. He also denied that he helped him by influencing the result of every police investigation.

