Olivia Munn recently opened up about a tough time her family is facing. Her mother, Kim Munn, has been diagnosed with breast cancer.

In a heartfelt Instagram post on Wednesday, the 45-year-old shared that after her own diagnosis in 2023, she encouraged both her mother and sister to take the Breast Cancer Lifetime Risk Assessment test.

According to PageSix, Kim's results showed a high risk score of 26.2%, despite having a clear mammogram.Olivia Munn encouraged her mom to get an MRI—and it made all the difference.

The MRI helped doctors catch the cancer in its early stages, identifying it as Stage 1 and HER2-positive.

"My mother's mammogram came back clear," Olivia wrote, "but that high score pushed me to insist on more testing. That MRI saved her life."

Kim has gone through 12 sessions of chemotherapy and also had a double mastectomy as part of her treatment.

She will continue monthly Herceptin treatments, a targeted therapy used to treat HER2-positive breast cancer, through the fall.

The news comes after Olivia quietly faced her own cancer diagnosis last year. In April 2023, she found out she had breast cancer in both breasts — just three months after a clear mammogram and a negative test for cancer genes.

Olivia Munn Supports Mom Through Breast Cancer Battle

Over the course of 10 months, Olivia Munn went through four surgeries, including a double mastectomy. She bravely shared her journey with the public in March 2024.

Now, the roles have reversed. "From my mom being there after my double mastectomy to me being there after hers — it's been a painful but powerful journey," Olivia said.

"Going through cancer is hard. Watching someone you love go through it is even harder."

Olivia stayed close to her mom throughout the treatment process, often spending nights with her during chemotherapy, DailyMail said.

"I wished I could take on the pain for her. But I couldn't," she shared. "To anyone caring for a loved one, thank you. You make the impossible feel bearable."

She also gave credit to her mom's support system — including her stepfather Sam and husband John Mulaney — who stayed by Kim's side throughout treatment. Olivia posted touching photos of family moments, including Kim cooking after surgery and cuddling Olivia's daughter, born via surrogate last year.

Olivia wrapped up her post by encouraging others to be proactive about their health. She recommended taking the Tyrer-Cuzick Risk Assessment test and, if the results show a higher risk, to follow up with a breast MRI.

She credited the test for playing a key role in catching both her and her mother's breast cancer early.

She added, "My mom wanted me to share her story. She hopes it will save someone else."