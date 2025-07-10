Actress Anna Kendrick has quietly entered a new relationship with Emmy-winning comedian Alex Edelman, according to reports. The pair has been seeing each other for several months and are said to be getting serious.

A source told People this week that Kendrick, who turns 40 in August, has already met Edelman's mom, Cheryl, and even celebrated his 36th birthday with him back in March.

"It doesn't seem casual," the insider said. "Anna's very private, though. They enjoy date nights at low-key restaurants that aren't your typical celeb hangouts."

The couple was recently spotted together in Los Angeles. Photos posted by DeuxMoi showed Kendrick in the passenger seat while Edelman drove, DailyMail said.

Edelman, best known for his one-man show "Just for Us," has made a name for himself on Broadway and television.

The show earned him both an Emmy and a Tony Award and was later turned into a comedy special on Max. Edelman is also starring in and co-writing "The Paper," a new comedy series set to debut on Peacock this fall.

Anna Kendrick Opens Up About Past Relationship Trauma

Kendrick, famous for her roles in "Pitch Perfect" and "Up in the Air," has had several high-profile relationships in the past, including with director Edgar Wright, actor Jake Gyllenhaal, and comedian Bill Hader.

According to People, her most serious relationship was with cinematographer Ben Richardson, which lasted from 2014 to 2020.

In a past interview, Kendrick spoke openly about the emotional damage caused by that relationship, though she didn't name him directly.

In recent years, Kendrick has focused on personal growth and setting boundaries. She has previously said she won't date anyone who hasn't been through therapy, adding, "I'm not even going to have a real conversation unless you are or have been in therapy."

Edelman, raised in Boston in an Orthodox Jewish family, also has deep family roots. His mother is a real estate lawyer, and his father is a cardiologist and professor. Edelman's siblings include an Olympic athlete and an engineer.