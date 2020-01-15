'You' Season 3: Joe's (Mis)Adventure and Murders Continue in Netflix With New Season

Call us psycho, twisted, or insane, but we are just a few of the many viewers who enjoy serial killer shows and surprisingly craves for it every now and then. We do not know about you, but a stalker-serial killer drama never gets old -- it even gets better, especially if its portrayed by excellent actors like Penn Badgeley.

Speaking of the ever-gorgeous Penn Badgeley, fans will see more of him as Joe Goldberg. It is after Netflix officially announced that the stalker drama series "You" will have its third installation by the year 2021. Yup, only a week after they released Season 2, comes another one!

"You" is up for third season, which means Joe (now also known as Will Bettelheim) continues his misadventure of finding true love while casually murdering people in between.

This famous stalker-drama is based on Caroline Kepnes' books, with the first season based on the book "You" and the second season based on the sequel "Hidden Bodies."

Last month, Penguin Random House confirmed that Kepnes is currently working on the third and fourth novels to continue Joe's story. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, the author also teased fans on what to expect in the third novel.

Apparently, it will focus on Joe's attempt to become a family man with Love (played by Victoria Pedretti).

"He decides that he's going to be a better person, and he's very proud of himself for that. Having dealt with Love's family and dating someone with this close relationship with their twin brother, he's very focused on the idea that he should be the one with the family," Kepnes explained.

The last and most recent season of "You" ended with (spoiler alert) Joe and Love living happily ever after with a baby on the way. After successfully getting rid of Forty, Love's co-dependent twin brother, Joe, and Love moved to another town to start a new life with their upcoming baby.

However, as fans know, the second season also ended with Joe seemingly stalking yet another girl from their new neighborhood. Are we expecting a love triangle here or shall we expect a bloodier season knowing Love's background?

Fans will have to wait and see how things will unfold with Joe and Love's perfect match in Season 3's 10 thrilling episodes.

Meanwhile, it could be recalled that while promoting the second season of "You" last month, the Gossip Girl alum accidentally confirmed that there would be a third installation of the stalker-drama series.

During the interview with Entertainment Tonight, Badgley accidentally slipped his tongue while talking about his co-star Victoria.

"Dare I say, I think in the third season," the 33-year-old actor said and paused for a while, realizing he should not have said the magic word.

"Oh, God!" he continues as he rolled his eyes before the interviewer encouraged him to talk more about season three.

"I literally know nothing about the third season. I'm not the person that can say, anything official," he added.

