HBO will breathe life to "The Last of Us" video game series. But the question now is: who should play the lead roles of Joel and Ellie?

One of the most critically acclaimed video games in history will come to life soon, thanks to HBO. Instead of a movie adaptation, the network announced on Thursday their plan to develop a TV series based on "The Last of Us" with the help of Sony Pictures Television and PlayStation Productions.

Though HBO already confirmed that the soon-to-be hit series is already in the development, they refused to give a hint on the target release date. However, they previously publicized that they partnered with Neil Druckmann, a BAFTA awardee, and executive producer Craig Mazin for the show.

"From the first time I sat down to talk with Craig, I was equally blown away by his approach to narrative and his love and deep understanding of 'The Last of Us,'" Druckmann said through an e-mail.

Now that the video game is about to storm the TV screens, fans weighed in and shared their top stars who they think can give justice to the characters.

TOP PICKS FOR JOEL

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau

The current top pick, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau's can definitely give justice to the look of Joel in the the soon-to-be-series.

His breakthrough performances in the 1994 film "Nightwatch" and series "Game of Thrones" made his fans push him even more to do the role.

Aside from his face value, his acting skills have also been proven throughout the years. In fact, Nikolaj received the Primetime Emmy Award nominations for Outstanding Support Actor in a Drama Series for two consecutive years in 2018 and 2019.

Maybe he can finally show more of his potential once HBO chooses him to do "The Last of Us" central role.

Hugh Jackman

Three years after his 17-year-old run as "Wolverine" came to an end, Hugh Jackman's fans are now throwing his name to the list of potential actors fit for the TV series.

The 51-year-old actor is most famous for his role in the 2000 film "X-Men" and through his seventh and last film "Logan" in 2017. He currently holds the Guinness World Record for "longest career as a live-action Marvel superhero."

Even that single recognition can be good enough to prove what he can be capable of doing as an actor.

Jeffrey Dean Morgan

Previously cast to portray Negan in another hit-video game "Tekken 7," can "The Last of Us" main role be his second video game-related character to pla7?

The 53-year-old star has a recognized acting background, thanks to his participation in numerous series like "Supernatural," "Grey's Anatomy," and "The Walking Dead."

His three decades of experience in the entertainment industry can definitely be used as his weapon to win the role.

TOP PICKS FOR ELLIE

Kaitlyn Dever

Joey without Ellie is nothing. So if the producers would list the potential characters to do the role, Kaitlyn Dever's name should be included.

The 23-year-old young actress has been nominated for several awards shows, including the Golden Globe Award and British Academy Film Award.

McKenna Grace

Since "The Last of Us" Ellie is just a teenager, fans also considered McKenna Grace to win the character.

The teen actress is best known for her performance as Penny Kirkman in the ABC/Netflix show "Designated Survivor." She also already did roles in two Netflix series -- "Fuller House" and "The Haunting of Hill House."

Sophia Lilis

The 18-year-old Lilis only made her acting career debut in 2016, but she already starred in a number of thriller and series -- including "It" and "It: Chapter Two."

Aside from the big-screen roles, she also has experience in other HBO series "Sharp Objects" and "Nancy Drew and the Hidden Staircase."

