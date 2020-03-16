Gwyneth Paltrow Did It Again: How Insensitive Can She Be In a Time Like This?

Gwyneth Paltrow is insensitive, at least that is what people are now saying. Amidst the coronavirus scare, the actress seemed to have forgotten herself and made a post about her outfit costing $1000. Unsurprisingly, this did not bode well with many people who've seen the post.

The post is now deleted, so it can be presumed that she realized she did something wrong.

In the now-deleted post, the "Ironman" actress can be seen in a white, button-up shirt, a khaki skirt, and white sneakers with black ribbon. She is also donning a pair of black glasses. Quite simple, really.

According to Page Six, the sum total of her simple outfit is quite incredulous. Allegedly, the G.Label skirt is priced at $450 and her Alexandre Birman skirt has a price tag of $425. The skirt is not priced, but it is now safe to say that her plain-looking outfit is beyond the means of most people these days. More so when the economy is on the brink of a crisis because of the coronavirus pandemic.

While it is not really unusual for celebrities to have expensive things and clothing, her timing is really suspect. Moreover, since she owns the health-focused Goop brand, and promotes health and well-being, her irresponsible post in a time of a health crisis had people in sheer disbelief.

"I think it's irresponsible to post this as a world-wide pandemic is going on. You have a great platform around health. Now would be the time to expand on it," said one person.

Paltrow was wearing her own brand on the picture so people knew she was marketing it. The post also said that Oscar winner is wearing G. Label clothing most days these days. Even if the clothing can do wonders to a person's health (not said), it reeks of bad timing, undeniably.

"Come on goop, when you said GP, I thought at first you were referring to Dr. Please use your platform in a more sensitive way," another critic said "I really don't think it's the time to think about buying trainers when people are struggling to buy day to day supplies. We don't want doom and gloom, but maybe a post on boosting your immune system, staying healthy etc..."

On her part, after deleting the offensive post, she posted something related to healing. It was of course, too late to erase the ire of many.

This is hardly the first time Paltrow was called out since she launched her brand.

Just recently, people did not find it funny when she joked about the pandemic. Even if she did not have any intention of downplaying the situation, many found her joke insulting. She posted a picture of herself last month on an airplane bound to Paris and said that she already been in this kind of situation, but for a movie. She is obviously referring to her role in the hit movie, "Contagion." She did advise people to wash her hands but some people did not appreciate the post at all.

