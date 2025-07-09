Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's ongoing partnership with Netflix is facing increased scrutiny, as royal commentators claim the couple has delivered little return on the streamer's estimated $100 million investment.

Appearing on The Sun's Royal Exclusive show, commentator Esther Krakue argued that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have failed to produce content of value. "I think Netflix are going to have to swallow the fact that they've invested in the world's most boring and unprofitable couple," she said, adding that Spotify realized the mismatch earlier and "got out."

The couple's latest venture, Meghan's lifestyle product line As Ever including artisanal jam and honey, was created in collaboration with Netflix's consumer products division. The goods, priced at $15 for jam and $29 for limited-edition honey, drew backlash from critics who called them "out of touch."

Krakue added that the public often misunderstands how little is at stake for Meghan if these projects underperform. "I really don't think the public understands just how little is at stake for Meghan," she said. "Like, who cares if it ever fails? It wasn't exactly a passion project."

Netflix Moves Forward Despite Criticism

Royal author Phil Dampier said the streaming platform appears determined to see a return on its investment, regardless of critical reception. "They've obviously made a decision. They're going to stick with them for the time being," he said. "If they can get some money back with the merchandising, great."

Dampier also referenced the couple's much-criticized polo documentary, suggesting that even projects that don't resonate with audiences have not swayed Netflix to end the deal.

In June, Markle released a trailer for her upcoming Netflix series "With Love, Meghan," an eight-episode cooking and lifestyle show that runs 33 minutes per episode. The series features Markle with various Hollywood friends as they cook, visit flower markets, and engage in activities like beekeeping. "I've always loved taking something pretty ordinary and elevating it," Meghan says in the trailer. "This is about connecting with friends... we're in the pursuit of joy."

Questions About Finances Persist

Krakue also addressed ongoing speculation around Prince Harry's financial independence. Following Kensington Palace's disclosure that Prince William pays the highest rate of income tax on his private estate, the Duchy of Cornwall, Krakue said similar transparency should apply to Prince Harry.

"It's an uncomfortable conversation that I think is completely unnecessary," she said. "But if you're going to have those conversations, then you might as well have them about Harry as well. He inherited, what, £10 million (almost $14 million) from the late Queen Mother?"

The Sun's Royal Editor Matt Wilkinson responded, "That's all very secretive. We don't know the exact figures."

"Exactly," Krakue continued. "But why is no one asking him? Him and his upstart wife arguably haven't earned that money by any means. Why aren't we criticizing them?"

She added that such scrutiny should be applied equally, stating, "I think we should extend the same courtesy to William."