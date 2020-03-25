KUWTK Season 18: Release Date, Cast, Storylines & More!

"Keeping Up With The Kardashians" will be back this week for its new season after preparing for two months.

Before the family announced the new season of their series, assumptions surfaced that KUWTK would be ending its long-time reality series with Season 17.

However, they killed these rumors now that the Kardashian-Jenner clan prepared an infinite list of wild and engaging stories to hook its viewers more.

Starting March 26 at 8:00 P.M, the E! Family series will be airing the new season. This time, the episodes will be televised every Thursday instead of Sunday nights.

"KUWTK" debuted in 2007 and introduced the family of Kris Jenner and Caitlyn Jenner. The family, who also served as its cast, included their two daughters Kendall and Kylie Jenner.

They also added Kim, Kourtney, Khloé, and Robert Kardashian Jr. -- children of Kris and renowned attorney Robert Kardashian.

This Season 18, the regulars are confirmed to be back. In addition, Kourtney's ex-husband Scott Disick will be an addition to the cast members as well as Kanye West, albeit in the same limited roles.

Meanwhile, Rob Kardashian and Caitlyn Jenner did not express their intention to come back since they bid their goodbyes last Season 13.

Kendall also confirmed during The Ellen DeGeneres Show that Kourtney will still be in the next season of "KUWTK" and that she is not "necessarily" leaving the show despite saying that she wants to leave.

"Crazier" Episodes

Kendall, a three-time Teen Choice Model awardee, hinted that the upcoming season contains crazier episodes and claimed that "everything needs to be crazier before it gets better."

Even KKW Beauty mogul Kim opened up to Laura Wasser on the iHeartRadio podcast All's Fair about how she wants to see a lawyer because of "KUWTK."

Kim jokingly said that once the Season 18 of the reality show starts in March 2020, she might need someone to whom she could seek legal advice from since her sister, Kourtney, gets a little more violent.

"It gets a lot worse before it gets better. But you know, we're a really close family. It all works out," the 39-year-old media personality said on air.

Kim's claims has been proven true after the show's trailer, which was also shared by Kim on Twitter, showed how Kim and Kourtney go through an extreme fight.

To recall, there has always been tension between the two sisters. Besides, the last episode of the KUWTK Season 17 ended with a scene of them fighting as well.

In addition, Tristan Thomson, Khloe's baby daddy, also made an appearance in the trailer after Kim invited him for dinner.

The part is way more dramatic since in the past, KoKo had to endure two cheating scandals by the NBA player, including his alleged affair with Kylie Jenner's ex-best friend Jordyn Woods.

Despite that, Khloe seemed to have been moved on from it since she has been spending some time with him and their daughter while they are on quarantine.

