Kourtney Kardashian Argues She's Misunderstood Over KUWTK Drama -- Here's Why

Although "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" without family drama is nothing but a regular show, Kourtney Kardashian admitted that her sisters are doing "too much" that they all end up misunderstanding her.

During her interview with Health's magazine for its new cover story this April 2020, Kourtney opened up about how her sisters -- most especially Kim and Khloe -- are still having trouble understanding why she does not want to film KUWTK as frequently as she used to.

"I've been taking less time with filming and, in general, with work," the 40-year-old media personality said while talking about her healthy lifestyle. "My sisters don't like when I say 'setting boundaries,' but it's more about a schedule."

She also explainedthat she has been trying to free her time to spend it more with her children and become a real mother to them. In addition, Kourt found spending most of her time at home with her family more fulfilling and enjoyable.

Kourtney, as the eldest of Kardashian-Jenner sisters, wanted to set an example by starting to live in her terms and do the things that make her happy instead.

Aside from "family first" goal, she also has a long bucket list of things she wants to do while she is still young, including taking piano lessons, going skydiving, learning how to dance salsa, and offering herself a solo and healing trip to Switzerland.

Kourtney is really eager to take full control of her life and time. In fact, when a fan called her out on Instagram for continuing to film KUWTK, she roasted her with a simple, one-word response: "balance."

Kourt Leaving The Series?

Before Christmas 2019, Kourtney said that she wished to take a break -- and that includes leaving the show.

Previously, during the first part of the Kardashian sisters' Entertainment Tonight interview, she said that she has been wanting to focus most of her time on being a mom and putting her energy in there.

However, Kourt left a hint that if the plan pushes through, it would not be a final farewell.

In addition, back in May 2019, when she had an interview with "Paper", kourt revealed that she wanted to "sail away" so no one can see her ever again. As part of the "sail away" plan, she went overseas but could not find a place that she likes.

The KUWTK star started to drift away when Kim criticized her during the last episode of the show in December 2019.

The KKW Beauty mogul felt enraged since she claimed that Kourtney was not opening up about her personal life every time they shoot their reality TV series. Their misunderstanding got even worse after Kanye West's partner told Kourtney that she wanted to fire her.

In the end, the 40-year-old star called Kim's idea "crazy" before going solo in front of the cam and saying, "It's just sometimes we need a break, and I don't want to film with Kim."

It was the last feud to ever air in the series, but Kim revealed that their trip to Japan opened their doors to finally reconcile with each other.

